ICE arrests 122 immigrants in Nevada, Utah, Idaho, and Montana targeting those with criminal convictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released results of a recent operation targeting ‘removable aliens’ who have been arrested for, or have pending charges or convictions for crimes involving victims in Nevada, Utah, Idaho and Montana.

The arrests took place in homes, worksites, traffic stops in four-state region from July 13 to Aug. 20.

The immigration sweep is part of a nationwide operation between July and August that focused on those with criminal convictions for assault, domestic violence and other crimes and charges. In a report on Tuesday, CBS News noted that “some undocumented immigrants with clean records may have been impacted.”

In the release, ICE did note that “about 85 percent of those arrested on immigration charges had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges.”

The agency provided video of arrests in Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami and Fairfax, Virginia. Among several of arrests that took place in Las Vegas under the new initiative are listed below:

19-year-old citizen of Mexico, found in Las Vegas, Nevada with a conviction for attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

42-year-old citizen of Mexico, found in Las Vegas, Nevada with a conviction for manslaughter with a firearm and served 14 years in prison.

36-year-old citizen of Mexico, found in Las Vegas, Nevada with a conviction for attempt lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

In a statement Bryan Wilcox, the ICE the acting Field Office Director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Salt Lake City said:

“The aliens targeted during this operation preyed on men, women and children in our communities, committing serious crimes and, at times, repeatedly hurting their victims. By focusing our efforts on abusers, we can prevent future victimization from occurring.” Bryan Wilcox, ICE acting Field Office Director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO)

The agency compared numbers of a similar operation in 2019 noting that last year, ICE arrested individuals with more than 1,900 convictions and charges for homicide, 1,800 for kidnapping, 12,000 sex offenses, 5,000 sexual assaults, 45,000 assaults, 67,000 crimes involving drugs, 10,000 weapons offenses, and 74,000 DUIs.