LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting this weekend, you can take a step back in time while exploring the Ice Age Fossils State Park in North Las Vegas.

The area wash, located in the north valley, provided a lush habitat for several species of now-extinct mammals, including mammoths, lions, camels, and sloths. The discovery of the site led to research including the “Big Dig” of 1962-1963.

It’s all part of former Governor Brian Sandoval’s “Explore your Nevada Initiative,” showcasing Nevada’s natural history and preservation efforts.

Garrett Fehner, Ice Age Fossils State Park supervisor said the goal is to immerse the community in history while providing environmental education and recreational activities.

“Can you imagine what this place looked like over 21,000 years ago where there’s this lush green landscape and megafauna roaming here?” Fehner explained. “It puts it in perspective for modern Las Vegans to come out here and look at what it looks like today and really be prompted to imagine what it looked like back then.”

Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony featured special guests including Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo.

There’s also a system of trails leading to fossil beds and archaeological areas and a visitor center with a museum.

After a few funding setbacks and pandemic impacts, Bob Mergell with the Nevada Division of State Parks is finally excited to have the public come down.

“The price of building anything went through the roof so kind of circling back around and finding other sources and different ways we can actually make this project whole so its been a long time coming and all of the pieces finally came into place and thanks to a large donation from the Helmsey fund, this project finally will be coming to an end,” Mergell added.

Ice Age Fossils State Park will be open to the public on weekends from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. starting Jan. 20.

Tickets to the park are just $3, and children under 12 are free. Dogs are also allowed as long as they stay on a leash.