‘I wish I used them’: Retired teacher not getting money she accrued after years of service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Clark County School District teacher retired after decades of teaching hoping to be paid for her hundreds of unused sick days but to her surprise, her check was nothing like she expected.

Cynthia Darcy took to social media to warn other teachers after receiving her check from the school district. She claims that she had saved up 306 unused sick days. But according to the negotiated agreement by the school district and the union, it states only 100 of those days will be paid out.

“You don’t know how many other teachers are retiring they just say that’s how they allocate it but they don’t explain what that option means to a single teacher,” Darcy said.

Darcy, who was with the school district for 31 years old, and every year she would get around 15 sick days a year. She would not use many because she claims that finding a substitute would be hard. She also hoped to cash them out at retirement.

“I wish I used them. I wish I spent time with my family, they were sick,” she added.

According to the negotiated agreement, the district shall allocate the sum of $196,197.24 to calculate the rate of pay for each unused day of sick leave. CCSD will use that amount to come up with the rate to divide that between the teachers retiring that year.

“It is reading the fine print to learn that they will only pay for 100, and they certainly never tell you that it is going to be 5 dollars a day,” Darcy added.

Darcy is frustrated by the fact that she saved the school district thousands of dollars by not using her sick days but Dr. Jesus Jara, who was ousted from his superintendent role will be getting a huge check.

“He gets a one million dollar walkout, I have been with the district 31 years of my life with 467 dollars what a difference,” she added.

Earlier this year, the CCSD Board of Trustees increased the pay of substitutes from $90 dollars to $110 dollars a day.