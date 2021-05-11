‘I Will Never Be the Same’: Grandmother speaks out after news of toddler’s murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Carrie Howard, Amari Nicholson’s maternal grandmother, has questions after receiving the devastating news of her grandson’s murder.

Her questions are directed at her daughter, Tayler Nicholson, the 2-year-old’s mother.

“There’s more. There are just too many holes,” said Howard. “Why in the five days did you not video chat with my grandson on the phone with me other than Friday night from the airport?”

She also told 8 News Now that no matter the circumstance, it didn’t have to end like this.

But in the end, she said no matter what was happening, her daughter would not leave Terrell Rhodes, the man arrested in the boy’s killing.

“She had my house, she had two other people in Vegas that would have taken him, so he didn’t have to stay with Terrell,” Howard said.

She shares losing her grandson is the worst pain she has ever felt in her entire life, as she will now look to the sky knowing that Amari is looking down.

“The only thing I can say is that my grandson will no longer be abused. He’ll no longer be hurt, and he can watch over us from now on and I will never be the same after losing him,” Howard said.

Nicholson is Howard’s eldest daughter, and Amari was her only grandchild.