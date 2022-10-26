LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of making paranoid 911 calls before breaking into a west valley home, threatening to kill a family and then getting shot in the leg by the homeowner, an arrest report said.

Police believe David Valle, 28, was either mentally ill or under the influence when they interacted with him multiple times before he broke into the home, the report said.

Police responded to a burglary call on Oct. 22 just before 5:30 a.m. after a man, identified as Valle, entered the residence through an unlocked back door, grabbed a kitchen knife and tried to break into the master bedroom on the second floor, the report said.

An officer who responded to the call heard a gunshot fired inside the house as he was walking toward the front door. When he got into the house, he heard yelling and screaming before he saw Valle lying on the second-story balcony and bleeding from his leg.

The homeowner told police he woke up to a loud breaking sound before he and his wife barricaded the door. They heard a voice outside the door saying, “let me in, I will kill you all,” the report said.

The homeowner yelled out that he had a gun while Valle was trying to force the door open before he fired a warning shot into the ceiling and then fired a shot through the bedroom door.

Someone in the house told police Valle was heard saying “give me the f—ing gun” in Spanish and was banging on the doors, yelling “come out, you are running out of time, there are bombs all over the house,” according to the report.

Valle was taken out of the house by officers and arrested after he was shot.

Police later learned that in the hours leading up to the incident, Valle had called 911 multiple times and may have tried to get into other people’s homes as well.

At 1 a.m., Valle had called 911 to report two people were at the front door of his apartment. Before officers got there, he told a dispatcher that one had “pushed a sword through the hole in the door and disconnected the phone call,” according to the report.

Valle called 911 again at 1:48 a.m. to report that three men had returned to his apartment. He told a dispatcher that he left but four to five people were now following him and “hiding in bushes and behind bus stops.” He then went to a convenience store where he left before officers could meet him, the report said.

At 5:19 a.m., a woman called 911 after a man tried to open the sliding glass door to her apartment on Sahara Avenue. She said the man kept saying “help me” while trying to open the glass door until he was scared away, the report said.

At 5:21 a.m., another person called 911 to report a man was at her front door asking them to help him through the doorbell camera because “someone was trying to kill him,” according to the report.

Valle was admitted to University Medical Center for surgery on his leg before being booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he was being held Wednesday. He faces charges of burglary with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.