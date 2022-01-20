‘I was mid-flight when she canceled’: Fan shares disappointment after Adele announces last-minute residency postponement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After Adele announced the postponement of her Caesar’s Palace residency Thursday, fans shared their disappointment over the last-minute change.

“I was mid-flight when she canceled,” Jana Rhyu, who traveled from Portland to Las Vegas, told 8 News Now.

Since the news came just about 24 hours before Adele’s first performance was scheduled for Friday, Rhyu was just one of many who had to change plans or cut travel losses.

According to Rhyu, it was too late for her to turn around, so she’s still spending the weekend on The Strip.

“I’m not super happy about it,” Rhyu explained. “But is it really that unexpected?”

In an emotional video released to social media Thursday, Adele apologized to fans.

“I’m really, really sorry, I’m really sorry,” the singer said. “I’m gutted, I’m so sorry it’s so last minute.”

Adele said her team tried everything they could to move forward but claims delivery delays and COVID-19 related curveballs made things impossible.

“Half my crew, half my team is out with COVID,” she explained. “And it’s impossible to finish the show.”

Caesar’s Palace also released a statement Thursday regarding the postponement.

“We understand the disappointment surrounding the postponement of ‘Weekends with Adele.’ Adele is an incredible artist, supremely dedicated to her music and her fans. Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary.”

Regardless, many who were planning to attend are in a tough spot.

“It’s tough,” Rhyu said. “And obviously you paid a lot of money to get here.”

However, Rhyu said she hopes fans can make the best of things and hope for better options in the future.

“There are lots of things that aren’t in our control,” she concluded.

Adele said all shows will be rescheduled. No details have been released on any new residency dates or if anyone has received any refunds for Friday’s show.