LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who said he was the roommate of a suspected gunman in a mass shooting in California on Sunday told 8 News Now he’s not surprised by the news.

Jordin Davis was awakened by law enforcement in the overnight hours on Monday with a search warrant.

He said the mass shooting came as a shock, but it’s believable that hate was his motivation.

“I would have to say it is probably the case, especially when he was telling me that he had also left Taiwan because of how he wasn’t liking how things were rolling there politically,” Davis told 8 News Now. “He told me he wants absolutely nothing to do with Taiwan.”

Davis gave 8 News Now video of David Chou’s room after it was searched. He said Chou moved to the apartment in February. He described Chou as a nice person and said Chou would even cook meals for him.

“They just came to my house unexpectedly at 1 o’clock in the morning to, basically, let me know what happened along with a search warrant they presented,” Davis said. “I was in shock.”

Davis said he didn’t know Chou had firearms.

“To put it simply, he was a very kind, generous guy, he treated my dog accordingly, he identified himself as a Christian like I do,” Davis added.

68-year-old David Chou is facing several charges, including murder.

Authorities said he left southern Nevada on Saturday, drove to Orange County, California, and opened fire in a church on Sunday.

One person was killed and five others were injured. Police believe he was targeting the Taiwanese community, and the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.

Authorities said Chou is originally from China and has lived in the U.S. for several years. David said he was told Chou’s two sons and ex-wife moved to Taiwan recently.

Davis said Chou was a security officer at several places on the Strip.

The FBI says it has opened a federal hate crimes investigation into the shooting as well.

Chou has not been charged with a hate crime.