LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every nine seconds in the U.S. a woman is assaulted or beaten. A free class hosted by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Police Services called “Girls on Guard” is giving women the power to fight back.

Hailey Foster, the community outreach coordinator for university police, helped put the program together, the first of its kind since the pandemic.

“We do it all. We flip, we roll, and we spin. It’s all hands-on,” Foster said.

For students like Isabel Ferguson, the class offered invaluable hands-on experience.

“It’s so different than just watching a YouTube video or reading a book about it. You are working with instructors right here physically in person,” Ferguson said.

The self-defense tactics include using the principles of leverage, angles, pressure, and timing. It’s a way for students to understand body mechanics and self-defense in a controlled environment. Hoping never to need it.

Anabuccini Cherry felt better prepared after taking the class.

“To feel prepared for any eventual circumstances. We never know and I want to feel like I can protect myself,” Cherry said.

University Police plan to continue the program in the future. You can find information on future classes here.