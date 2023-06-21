LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pride Month is a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. However, during the month of celebration, some historic sites honoring the community have been vandalized.

The Stone Wall National Monument seems to be the latest target of vandalism.

In the 1960s, Judy Bowen was living in New York City and very few knew Bowen was a transgender woman.

“You had to live a lie to exist,” Bowen said. “It was illegal for transsexuals to dress according to their reality.”

Judy Bowen, Stonewall participant.

However, those at the Stonewall Inn knew exactly who she was.

“That was our home because we weren’t accepted in any other place,” Bowen said.

That home was a safe haven for her and many others. However in the late 1960s, New York City police would raid bars searching and arresting gay and trans people.

One night they fought back, and it is now known as the Stone Wall uprising, a landmark for LGBTQ+ rights.

When asked about what she remembers about the uprising Bowen said, “It was going to happen because there was so much abuse from the police we were illegal.”

Decades later, across the iconic bar sits the Stone Wall National Monument to commemorate the change in history. However, recently during Pride Month, several pride flags have been torn down.

An act that Bowen said is a step backward.

“I thought we would progress. I thought our society would understand that people are people,” Bowen explained.

Since moving to Las Vegas in the 1990s, Bowen has made it a mission to be a voice for the LGBTQ+ community.

“To me, there is only one race and that is the human race,” she said.

The Stone Wall Inn bar in Greenwich Village is still open to the public. NYPD has not made any arrests regarding the vandalism.