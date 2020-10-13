I-Team: Your address may not match what you need to vote

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevadans living in new developments or rural areas may have trouble registering to vote through the state’s online database due to discrepancies between mailing and county-level data, the Secretary of State’s Office told the I-Team.

The I-Team looked into the issue after receiving a call from a man in southern Clark County who was having trouble with the state-run online registration system.

The man’s postal address is “South Needles Highway,” but the county does not recognize “South” in its records. In fact, even though the Postal Service recognizes the road as “South Needles Highway,” the I-Team found the original deed for the property refers to only “Needles Highway.”

More people are expected to vote in this year’s election than ever before. As of Tuesday, nearly 1.8 million Nevadans had active voter registrations. That means a lot of voters will be trying to register a new address or checking up on their registration.

“The vast majority of individuals should easily be able to use online voter registration no problem, but if you live certain rural areas or new developments, you may have difficulty using online voter registration,” Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley told the I-Team.

If you do have a problem, Thorley said the best action to take is call your country’s election office. Every county has a file of its valid street names. Your official county-level street name may differ from the one you use for mail or even what is on your driver’s license, Thorley said.

If you have state-issued identification, you can register online to vote until Oct. 29. If you are unsure whether you are registered to vote, you can find out through the Secretary of State’s Office.

You can also register in-person and vote on the same day during the early voting period from Oct. 17-30.

Mail-in ballots are being sent to all registered Nevada residents this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. If you register to vote after Oct. 15, you will not receive an automatic mail-in ballot and you will only have the option of registering in person.

Online registration ends Oct. 29. Anyone with a Nevada license or ID can also register to vote in person on Election Day.