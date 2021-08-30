I-Team: Woman who police say stabbed boyfriend to death first claimed unknown man did it

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators said a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend Friday first told police another man did it, according to her arrest report obtained first by the I-Team.

Corrina Mathews, 34, faces a charge of open murder in the death of Seth Jacobsen, police said. The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Jacobsen’s cause of death was a stab wound to the chest. He was 37.

Police received a call from Mathews on Friday saying Jacobsen was not breathing at an apartment complex at 3300 N. Tenaya Blvd. Dispatchers gave her CPR instructions, but the victim was deceased by the time paramedics arrived.

Arriving officers located Jacobsen laying outside of an apartment suffering from the apparent stab wound.

Police said the victim and Mathews were inside of an apartment prior to him being stabbed. According to witnesses, there were no other individuals in the area other than the victim and Mathews.

Mathews had told police an unknown man had stabbed Jacobson, but police did not find any evidence of that claim.

Mathews said the man and Jacobsen got into a fight and that the man had stabbed him, but evidence at the scene did not match how Mathews described the alleged incident. She had also told police she and Jacobsen had been living in a camp outside.

Detectives at the crime scene noted a large amount of blood near the entrance to the apartment and footprints matching those of Mathews’ shoes, they wrote in the report.

Mathews later told police she had been sleeping in the apartment for a month.

Police placed Mathews into custody and transported her to the Clark County Detention Center where she was booked for open murder.