LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Neighborhoods on the valley’s north and east sides continue to show COVID-19 cases that are higher than other parts of the Las Vegas valley.

The numbers, which update daily on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website, show that northern and eastern of the valley are also showing high case numbers, even as new cases drop.

COVID-19 cases by ZIP code as of Monday:

89110: 10,906

89108: 8,015

89115: 7,569

89030: 7,489

89031: 7,332

89121: 7,269

89032: 5,893

89122: 5,728

89148: 5,394

89104: 5,334

89101: 5,255

89147: 5,236

89142: 5,170

89123: 4,958

89119: 4,836

89103: 4,779

89107: 4,767

89117: 4,588

89129: 4,535

89139: 4,426

89052: 4,120

89131: 4,012

89081: 3,906

89102: 3,824

89074: 3,823

89156: 3,685

89178: 3,608

89183: 3,557

89128: 3,421

89014: 3,381

89149: 3,352

89141: 3,244

89113: 3,071

89015: 3,069

89130: 3,046

89106: 3,037

89011: 2,799

89120: 2,583

89084: 2,503

89002: 2,476

89012: 2,282

89145: 2,251

89135: 2,220

89166: 2,200

89118: 2,162

89146: 2,115

89169: 2,060

89044: 1,669

89138: 1,487

89134: 1,433

89144: 1,406

89143: 1,087

89179: 1,060

89027: 967

89005: 957

89109: 813

89086: 642

89085: 313

89029: 238

89021: 183

89165: 131

89040: 129

89019: 120

89034: 106

89018: 87

89007: 84

89025: 72

89158: 41

89124: 36

89161: 20

89046: 18

89004: 14

89039: < 5

89054: < 5

89087: < 5