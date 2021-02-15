LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Neighborhoods on the valley’s north and east sides continue to show COVID-19 cases that are higher than other parts of the Las Vegas valley.
The numbers, which update daily on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website, show that northern and eastern of the valley are also showing high case numbers, even as new cases drop.
COVID-19 cases by ZIP code as of Monday:
89110: 10,906
89108: 8,015
89115: 7,569
89030: 7,489
89031: 7,332
89121: 7,269
89032: 5,893
89122: 5,728
89148: 5,394
89104: 5,334
89101: 5,255
89147: 5,236
89142: 5,170
89123: 4,958
89119: 4,836
89103: 4,779
89107: 4,767
89117: 4,588
89129: 4,535
89139: 4,426
89052: 4,120
89131: 4,012
89081: 3,906
89102: 3,824
89074: 3,823
89156: 3,685
89178: 3,608
89183: 3,557
89128: 3,421
89014: 3,381
89149: 3,352
89141: 3,244
89113: 3,071
89015: 3,069
89130: 3,046
89106: 3,037
89011: 2,799
89120: 2,583
89084: 2,503
89002: 2,476
89012: 2,282
89145: 2,251
89135: 2,220
89166: 2,200
89118: 2,162
89146: 2,115
89169: 2,060
89044: 1,669
89138: 1,487
89134: 1,433
89144: 1,406
89143: 1,087
89179: 1,060
89027: 967
89005: 957
89109: 813
89086: 642
89085: 313
89029: 238
89021: 183
89165: 131
89040: 129
89019: 120
89034: 106
89018: 87
89007: 84
89025: 72
89158: 41
89124: 36
89161: 20
89046: 18
89004: 14
89039: < 5
89054: < 5
89087: < 5