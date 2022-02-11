I-Team: What will Nevada’s $285M opioid settlement funds go towards?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Major drug companies are paying billions of dollars to settle opioid lawsuits. The state of Nevada will get $285 million paid over 18 years, to go along with a previous settlement of $50 million that could be paid to the state this year.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford calls the settlement a major victory for Nevada.

“We’re very proud of that because we’ve begun getting money into our state very early to help address this opioid crisis,” he said.

In January, he took a victory lap of sorts when he announced the latest settlement with big pharma companies related to opioid lawsuits.

Some of the money will trickle down to local governments, but what will the state do with its cut?

Reporter George Knapp: Are you able to earmark it for, say, anti-drug programs or specifically to help addicts? Or is that up to the legislature?

Aaron Ford: Well, it’s the latter.

Advisory committees can make recommendations to the legislature, Ford said, but ultimately, lawmakers will make that call.

Dan Laird is both a pain management doctor and an attorney. He’s filed lawsuits on behalf of chronic pain patients who’ve been denied medication in the aftermath of the great opioid crackdown.

Dr. Dan Laird has filed lawsuits on behalf of chronic pain patients who have been denied medication. (KLAS-TV)

“This is being driven by litigation. The people involved in this aren’t talking about millions of dollars. They’re talking about billions and billions of dollars,” he added.

Far more common are lawsuits filed by state and local governments against big pharma, more than 1,500 of them at last count.

Laird says governments see the drug companies as big ATMs that keep spitting out cash even though the current opioid crisis has little to do with prescriptions.

The explosion of pill mills and overprescribing that began in the late ’90s are pretty much gone.

Nationally, opioid prescriptions have declined every year since 2011, yet overdose deaths have gone up ever since, including a 55% spike in Nevada in 2020.

But the primary culprits are illicit street drugs, notably fentanyl and heroin, both of which are cheap, plentiful, and are smuggled into the U.S. by drug cartels.

This massive study conducted for veterans hospitals found that 73% of current overdoses are caused by illicit opioids. In some states, it’s as high as 87%.

“This huge upswing in opioid deaths has occurred because of fentanyl, yet they continue to pound this drum that it’s prescription opioids, causing the deaths,” Laird said.

Aaron Ford, tells the I-Team his office is aware of the distinction.

“In this state, in 2019 or 2020 opioid-related overdoses and opioid deaths increased by 76% and opioid-related emergency encounters increased by 26% and the use of fentanyl increased by 227% so again, we talk about opioids but we also try to highlight a certain aspect of opioid abuse,” added Ford.

But the attorney general’s office has repeatedly obliterated the line between prescription opioids, illicit opioids, and drug deaths in general.

The three categories are often used interchangeably. The attorney general’s office website decries the terrible scourge of the opioid epidemic but then defines opioids as “addictive drugs prescribed for pain,” which certainly isn’t an accurate portrayal of the main killer — illicit fentanyl.

The January news release touting the big pharma settlement blames drug companies for creating “The ecosystem of addiction and (death).”

The I-Team previously examined every opioid-related death as reported by the Clark County Coroner during a two-year period and found that most of them involved multiple illicit substances, as well as deadly diseases, even gunshot wounds. Anyone with a trace of opioids is considered an opioid death.

Red Lawhern, a long-time advocate for Americans with chronic pain thinks big-dollar opioid settlements add fuel to the fire.

Millions of legitimate patients have had their prescriptions cut or eliminated because addicts are dying from street drugs. Doctors have stopped prescribing pain relievers or have left the field altogether.

“Seniors, who get the most opioid prescribing, have the lowest rates of opioid overdose-related deaths by a factor of three to one. Kids under the age of 19 have the lowest prescription rates for opioids. And they have a rate of opioid-related overdose death, that is three times that of seniors,” said Lawhern.

Aaron Ford agrees that the needs of Nevadans with chronic pain must factor into future decisions about opioid policies. In the meantime, he says, additional settlements with drug companies are in the works.

The law firm hired by the state to pursue the litigation is Eglet Prince, a highly regarded firm which is where Aaron Ford previously worked.

Ford recused himself from the selection process. The same firm was also hired by the City of Las Vegas and Clark County and it stands to make $57 million in opioid settlements.