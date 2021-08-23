I-Team: Viewers reach out to assist evicted woman who was living with pets in car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fund continues to grow to help a woman who was evicted from her home.

8 News Now viewers are reaching out after seeing Corrine Contino’s story first shared by the I-Team.

Contino was evicted from her home, leaving her — and her pets — homeless and living out of a car.

She tells the I-Team that she’s currently staying on a friend’s couch while her pets are in a yard with no shade in the heat.

“This has been so heartbreaking and so nerve-wracking. I can’t begin to tell you,” she adds.

The I-Team shared Contino’s story last week when she expressed that she lost her business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With no income and months of unpaid rent, Contino was eventually evicted.

“I slept in my car with my animals the first night,” she recalls.

Since then, viewers have reached out to 8 News Now wanting to assist her in any way possible.

As of Monday afternoon, donations totaled more than $3,400 in a GoFundMe account.

“I want to say thank you to everybody out there,” says Contino.

Her landlord tells the I-Team he’ll let Contino move back into the house if she pays back rent of $8,800.

She says she’s hoping to do that if she can raise enough money.

Contino tells the I-Team the rent is less than $700.

That is far below the average rental rate in the Las Vegas area of more than $1,200 dollars for an apartment.

“I’ll never find a place with a yard where I can have my dogs and shade and I was very comfortable there,” she adds.

Contino and her landlord were both counting on The CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) for help.

By law in Nevada, a tenant should not be evicted if they are waiting for their application to be processed.

Records show Contino may not have mentioned the application during a hearing and the eviction was ordered.

Now that she has been evicted, according to Clark County, those housing dollars won’t come through.

“This pandemic has destroyed my life,” Contino says.

Evictions are expected to continue to increase as more tenants like her struggle to pay bills.

“This wasn’t supposed to happen,” she adds.

Viewers who reached out to 8 News Now asked about fostering Contino’s dogs to help out, but at this time she does not want to be separated from her pets.

For more information on resources for both tenants and landlords, click on the links below.

For more information on Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada services click here.

For more information on The CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAPS) click here.