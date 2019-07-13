I-Team: Victim’s family raises questions following murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The family of a woman killed in a murder-suicide wants answers. Her body was found Tuesday, but she had been dead for awhile. Her family believes action in this case could have been taken sooner.

Juliane Kellner’s son said friends tracked down his mother’s car in a parking lot and alerted authorities. Police knew where his mother’s car was for days. He doesn’t understand why it took so long for them to go inside an apartment and find her.

What they would learn — she was the victim of a murder-suicide.

“Family, friends, everybody’s screaming and crying telling them this is not right. Her car is parked there, there is something wrong here and you guys need to do something about it and they would not,” said Brandon Wilt, son of murder victim.

He says he knew his 42-year-old mother didn’t run away.

Juliane Kellner’s body was found on July 9, 2019. Police say she was the victim of a murder-suicide. (KLAS-TV)

“Henderson Police Department told me because she’s a grown woman and if she feels like not being in contact with anybody, if she feels like disappearing, that’s something she’s allowed to do,” Wilt said.

He and his wife said Kellner was last seen on June 28 and police were called within the next couple of days.

On July 10, Henderson Police say they entered the apartment and found Kellner shot to death, along with a man who took his own life. The apartment was rented to the man.

“It’s devastating for one, it shouldn’t happen to anybody. Under the circumstances, she was doing so well and I think she just got tied up with the wrong person,” Wilt said.

He says he recently learned his mother connected with the man on the dating website Plenty of Fish and had been dating him for about a month.

He said his mother was happy and successful after turning her life around about a year-and-a-half ago. Wilt said hit mother was sold into the sex trade as a child by her parents which led to a drug problem and arrests, but about a year-and-a-half ago, she changed her life. She even shared her story in a YouTube video.

“My mom was always smiling, my mom was always happy, she was always caring, she was always, it could be the hardest times in life and she would have a smile on her face,” Wilt said.

On Friday, Wilt said the coroner’s office would not let him see his mother’s body because of the condition it was in.

“Because her body was left in that apartment room for so many days, that they would not let me see her,” he said.

He blames police for not taking action to find her sooner.

“It’s devastating. I could have kissed my mom one last time and because they didn’t do what they were supposed to do, they’re telling me I’m not allowed to see my mom again.”

Wilt said he expects to learn more from police next week.

The I-Team reached out to Henderson Police with questions about how this case was handled but has not received a response.

Juliane Kellner with her three children. (KLAS-TV)

Kellner also leaves behind two teen daughters. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral arrangements.

“Just keep praying for us, keep praying for our family that we get through this and that God leads us in the right direction of what we need to do next,” Wilt said.

The name of the deceased suspect has not yet been released.