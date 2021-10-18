I-Team Vegas Unsolved: Father shot several times while leaving work as security guard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a father of four who was leaving work as a security guard when he was shot and killed hopes to get answers in the unsolved homicide weeks before what would have been Alfonso Turner’s thirtieth birthday.

Two men shot and killed Turner, 29, as he was pulling out of the apartment complex where he worked at the intersection of Amberleigh Lane and Mountain Vista Street in the east valley, police said. The intersection is near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

“My brother was the love of our lives,” Jerrica Arrington, Turner’s older sister said.

To Arrington, Alfonso was simply known as “Al.”

“He was just very humorous and goofy, very positive,” she said. “He’d go, ‘I got kids. I ain’t got time for that.’ So we just coined that phrase. I didn’t realize how often I quote him until I lost him.”

Turner moved to Las Vegas after the shooting death of his father, former NFL running back David “Deacon” Turner. Police shot and killed the elder Turner in Bakersfield, California, in 2011.

On May 8, Turner was in a car with a friend pulling out into the intersection when two men started firing. In all, the men fired 40 times, police said.

“Anytime you have that type of gun — that many gunshots, it’s concerning,” Metro police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The person in the passenger seat was not hurt, but police are not sure who the intended target was.

“At this point, we don’t have any viable leads that we are following up on,” Spencer said.

“He had a lot of friends. He didn’t have enemies,” Arrington said. “I know that someone tried to attack a friend and he hit him about a week before.”

Investigators have found no connection with anyone Turner knew and his death, Arrington said. What would have been his thirtieth birthday is on Nov. 16, she said. By then, she hopes to get answers.

“I want people to come forward because it’s the right thing to do,” she said.

Metro police held a news conference Monday morning at the Southeast Command Headquarters to reiterate their call for clues.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or on their website. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information leading to a conviction.

The suspects in the case are described as two Black men who had their faces concealed.

