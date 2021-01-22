I-Team: Vaccination questions hard to answer, but shortage of doses a big factor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shirley Brice, 66, is frustrated with Nevada’s vaccine rollout.

“In my age group, a lot of friends around the country, I see them getting vaccinated all over the place. And I’m thinking, what is wrong with Nevada?” Brice asks.

Now we know one reason. State officials say there’s a vaccine shortage.

“I’m like wait a minute, what’s going on here?” Brice asks.

Caleb Cage, the state’s COVID-19 Response director points to a vaccine shortage.

Cage says he hopes that will change through the Biden administration. He reports for the past five weeks, Nevada has received approximately 36,000 doses a week. But the goal is to administer 18,000 doses a day.

He points to Cashman Center, which is now closed Friday through the weekend. Cage says there may not be enough doses to keep the downtown Las Vegas mega-vaccination site running each day.

In the meantime, he says some doses are available at other locations for smaller groups.

“They want to make sure that with the allocation doses that they have available that their local partners get an opportunity to run their programs as well,” Cage says.

The CDC has reported that Nevada lags behind in vaccinating people.

On Friday, the state reported that more than 137,000 Nevadans received the vaccine — out of a population of close to 3 million.

On Jan. 11, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the state would toss out the tier system and move to “lanes” that prioritize frontline workers the same as vulnerable groups.

Still, appointments are being offered for people 70 years and up while seniors like Brice wait.

“So many of us are living like hermits. We are absolutely terrified to go outside,” she says.

So will Nevada start receiving more doses? Eventually.

If another vaccine is approved by the federal government, the supply could increase.

But for now, there really isn’t a clear answer since state officials find out how many doses Nevada will receive the week before the doses arrive.