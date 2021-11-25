I-Team: UNLV student dies after fraternity boxing match, family seeks answers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The death of a 20-year-old UNLV student shortly after a fraternity boxing match last week has loved ones raising questions about the event.

Nathan Valencia’s family tells the I-Team that UNLV junior and Bishop Gorman graduate, was a healthy man who participated in the charity boxing event on Friday, Nov. 19.

He collapsed after the fight and was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

(Courtesy: Valencia family)

Now questions are being raised about whether precautions were taken to protect boxing match participants such as Valencia.

This Saturday would have been Valencia’s 21st birthday, but instead, family and friends, like Joe Castro, are mourning his loss.

“Anyone that he’s ever met, they will deeply miss him,” Joe Castro, a friend of Valencia tells 8 News Now.

Castro says he was at the event to support Valencia who wasn’t an experienced boxer.

“You know it’s just. It’s tough. It’s really tough this ’cause he just he was a great guy,” Castro added.

Valencia’s mother tells the I-Team she wanted him to back out of the fight, but he insisted on participating since it was for charity.

According to social media posts, the organizer is the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, and proceeds from the event were donated to Center Ring Boxing.

Valencia was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and studied Kinesiology at UNLV.

The weigh-in was held on the UNLV campus two days before the event, which was held off-campus.

Castro says when Valencia’s fight was over it was clear he was in need of help.

“At first they wanted to get him up to get him to the middle to announce to raise the winner’s hand, you know. He couldn’t even walk to the middle of the ring. He was wobbling, like dazed, like he couldn’t even walk straight. And it was just… as I knew, that’s when I knew yeah something’s wrong right there. We gotta get a medic as soon as possible,” said Castro.

According to the Valencia family’s attorney, Nick Lasso, medical help wasn’t there.

Lasso also claims there was no professional referee.

Valencia family attorney’s statement

The family is deeply saddened over the loss of their loved one. They have asked for privacy during this painful time to grieve. This was an entirely avoidable and unnecessary death that will be fully investigated. While it is early to know all details, it appreas there were multiple safety measures failures by both UNLV and Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Nick Lasso, Esq., Valencia family attorney

“They had headgear and all that, but at the end of the day, when you’re getting hit in the head, you’re getting hit in the head,” added Castro.

Valencia’s parents say after the fight he was taken to Sunrise Hospital, later a neurosurgeon told them their son had internal bleeding and was not likely to survive.

Valencia’s parents say their son planned on going to Las Vegas nightclubs this weekend to celebrate his 21st birthday.

Instead, his family plans on honoring him with a candlelight vigil.

Nathan Valencia

The Valencia family tells the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy that their son was a registered organ donor. The family was told his organs will help at least eight people.

The I-Team also reached out to UNLV for comment on the incident the following statement from the university is listed below.

UNLV statement

The university is aware of the fraternity event and related incident and is actively looking into it. Our thoughts are with Mr. Valencia’s family at this time. UNLV Media Relations

The family’s attorney and the Valencia family tell the I-Team Metro police are investigating the incident.

The I-Team also reached out to the Kappa Sigma Fraternity headquarters their statement is listed below.

Kappa Sigma Fraternity statement

Kappa Sigma Fraternity is greatly saddened by the loss of Nathan Valencia at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the Valencia family and the entire UNLV community Kappa Sigma Fraternity

There is a gofundme account set up to help the family with medical and funeral expenses.

More information on the vigil to honor Nathan Valencia’s memory is listed below.