I-Team: UNLV president speaks about student’s boxing death for first time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV President Keith Whitfield agreed to his first on-camera interview with the I-Team after a fraternity boxing match resulted in one student’s death.

When asked who he believes should be held accountable, President Whitfield said, “Well it’s premature to say who we want to start pointing fingers on about accountability. We’re gonna do a very, very thorough process and we’re going to make sure that we identify all the parts and pieces of how this played out.”

Nathan Valencia, 20, participated in the fraternity boxing match for charity on November 19. He collapsed after his fight and died four days later from head injuries. The Clark County Coroner ruled Valencia’s death a homicide due to blunt force injuries to the head. However, Metro Police said there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing and no charges will be filed.

Nathan Valencia

The I-Team uncovered a video of the event showing the referee drinking what appears to be alcohol at the event and frequently looking at the judges’ table. Valencia’s parents said they believe the referee was not a licensed professional.

While weigh-in for the boxers was held on campus before the event, the match was held off-campus at the Sahara Event Center. Witnesses told the I-Team that there were no paramedics or professional medical help on standby at the event.

The event was held by the Kappa Sigma fraternity, according to social media posts. On Wednesday, the university announced that the fraternity was suspended.

For more on this story, including more of President Whitfield’s interview, watch 8 News Now at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.