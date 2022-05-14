LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Some Residents at the Apex apartments say they’ve received seven-day notices from the owners to pay rent or leave.



The owners are operating without a license and the 8 News Now I-Team learned even with a property like this, technically residents could be evicted.

Tenants typically have two options, file a notice in court so a hearing is set, or pay the rent.

As the I-team first reported in August, California-based Pro-Residential services bought the property in January of 2021.



Clark County is suing the owners saying they’re part of a scheme to get COVID-19 relief money. The county reports issuing nearly $330,000 of rent relief money for tenants, and county records refer to the property as dangerous with hazardous conditions.



The county is still giving the owners a chance to clean the place up.

Residents tell us they’re noticing some minor changes, including lighting being added, and some say they are seeing security a little more.



The I-team tried talking with a manager last week.

Since then, signs have been posted throughout the property, stating ‘no cameras, no cell phones, no video.’

If residents who get seven-day notices file an answer and. A hearing is set, ultimately a judge or hearing master would decide if an eviction will happen.