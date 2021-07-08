I-Team: ‘These are the Olympians,’ Nearly 100 COVID-19 variants found in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Researchers have discovered nearly 100 variants of COVID-19 since sequencing of the virus began in Nevada. The news, however, is not as alarming as it may sound, per the director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

The current vaccines fighting the virus are effective against the variants now circulating, according to state health leaders. The issue is when one variant mutates so much that the vaccine is ineffective.

“These viruses are way better than the one that came out of Wuhan,” Dr. Mark Pandori, director of the state lab, said. “These are the Olympians. The viruses right now in circulation that are really good at this.”

On Wednesday, researchers said they detected the Lambda variant of coronavirus, first found in South America, in wastewater in southern Nevada, suggesting it is spreading in the community. The state lab sequenced a sample of the variant on June 2, but it has not shown up in any samples since. The lab only sequences a portion of cases each week.

Think of a variant like this: a new operating system on your phone. The fear among health leaders is eventually that code will be too different from the one the vaccine protects us against.

The widely circulating Delta variant, which is now the predominant strain in the United States and Nevada, remains a concern, but the vaccines are working against it, officials say.

“The core message about what we do about these strains has not changed,” Dr. Ellie Graeden, of Talus Analytics, said. “The same tools are critical for managing the Delta variant, as they are for every prior variant and as will likely be true at least in the coming months. Vaccination works.”

Studies suggest the Pfizer vaccine is 84% effective at preventing sickness from the Delta variant when one receives the two doses, Graeden said. More than 99% of hospitalizations from COVID-19 in June involved patients who were not vaccinated, she shared.

The antibodies our immune systems make after getting the vaccine naturally wane overtime, so like with any virus or infection, boosters or yearly shots are common, just like with the flu.