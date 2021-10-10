I-TEAM: ‘There were no convictions at all,’ Federal laws help combat human trafficking isn’t working here

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Federal laws are there to help combat human trafficking but Human Trafficking Institute says that not happening here in Nevada.

Alyssa Wheeler is an Attorney at the Human Trafficking Institute, which release a report looking at federal prosecution state by state. It found that only four prosecutions by the US Attorney’s office for the District of Nevada in 2020.

“I’d say what stands out this year about Nevada is that there were no convictions at all,” Alyssa Wheeler said.

According to HTI’s report, it found zero defendants were convicted at the federal level.

“Definitely a low number of prosecutions does not by any means mean that there is not a lot of sex trafficking happening and the same for forced labor,” Wheeler said.

The same year, Metro identified 128 adults victims of sex trafficking. The department also identified 123 victims under the age of 18.

“We have some of the highest numbers of recoveries in the nation every single year,” Lt. William Matchko of Las Vegas Metro Police.

The I-Team rode along with the Metro’s Vice Unit last May. These are the detectives responsible for investigating sex trafficking.

“It’s just another challenge with being a major tourist destination,” Matchko added.

In just one night on the Las Vegas Strip, they report arresting three suspected pimps.

“It’s just another challenge with being a major tourist destination,” Matchko said.

The I-Team has learned many of these cases are prosecuted by the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

HTI’s examined cases at the federal level.

U.S. Attorney’s office takes human trafficking seriously. They said in a statement to the I-Team “combating human trafficking is a priority. We are engaged in investigating and prosecuting sex trafficking crimes, supporting survivors, and providing training for law enforcement and victim advocates.”

According to HTI’s report, the U.S Attorney’s office in Nevada had no cases for forced labor.

The 2020 Human Trafficking Institute’s report can be found here. While the 2020 Nevada state report can be found here.