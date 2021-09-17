LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A behavioral therapist at the Las Vegas Crescent Academy is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy who has autism, North Las Vegas police told the I-Team.

Police issued a news release on Thursday, saying officers had arrested Amy Gabriela Villarreal, 29.

Crescent Academy describes itself online as a community-based behavioral treatment program for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Detectives said Villarreal worked at two other centers for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder, including the Center for Autism & Related Disorders (CARD) in Las Vegas and the Hamilton Center Mental Health Clinic in Henderson.

Investigators said they believe there may be other victims due to the circumstances of working with a vulnerable population, they said.

As of Friday, Villarreal was charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of lewdness with a minor, and one count of child abuse.

The I-Team reached out to all three schools for comment.

“We are aware and concerned,” leaders at the Hamilton Center responded. “We take all allegations seriously and are cooperating fully with authorities.”

Neither the Crescent Academy where Villarreal was a current employee, according to police, or her past employer at CARD responded.