I-Team: Teens wanted in Las Vegas murder taken into custody in Utah

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have confirmed to the I-Team that the two teens wanted in connection with a Las Vegas valley murder have been found.

The murder victim has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as 45-year-old Daniel Halseth. The cause of death is listed as sharp force injuries.

His body was discovered in his home following a fire on Friday, April 9.

The teens, Halseth’s 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend, an 18-year-old, were found in Salt Lake City, according police.

Police have not released their names.

Police say a fire was intentionally set to cover up the homicide.

This is a developing story and the I-Team will have more details at 4 and 6 p.m.