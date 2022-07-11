LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A judge scolded two teachers accused of stealing money from children and ordered that they be taken into custody immediately

Based on numerous social media posts, it would appear the three defendants at the center of this case were well-liked by students.

Yet, police say behind the scenes they were part of a scheme to steal tax dollars and rip off the children.

Christopher Olmstead and Andrea Fuentes-Soto taught at legacy traditional schools’ southwest campus.

Now they are charged in an alleged theft ring at the charter school.

Metro police say nearly $154,000 was stolen, as teachers bought themselves items like televisions, drones, and home items.



The money was from a covid-19 relief fund for students.

The stipulation was one $954 grant per teacher for a school project.

However, police say teachers used fake names to get multiple grants each

Olmstead and Fuentes-Soto initially appeared in court on Monday, July 11.

Prosecutor Colleen Baharav called Olmstead the ringleader, and detectives say multiple teachers at the school were part of the conspiracy.

Police say they found stolen items in both of the teachers’ classrooms and 27 items at Fuentes-Soto’s home.

Detectives pointed to text messages between her and her husband, such as, ‘anything else we need the state to buy?’ Responses included ‘a new laptop lol,’ and ‘pops power rangers.’

Detectives also pointed to a group chat between 6th-grade teachers joking about the alleged scheme.

Teachers used the website donorschoose.Org, the website the department of education hired to dole out the grant money, to fill out fraudulent applications. In one of Fuentes-Soto’s applications, she writes about the lack of financial resources among her students’ families, and how her students need additional resources.

She claimed she needs an iPad, an apple t-v, and an apple pen for a science project.

Principal Victoria Welling was accused of approving the teachers’ fraudulent applications.

Her bail was set to the amount police say was stolen when she appeared in court Thursday, July 7.

Judge Suzan Baucum – made the same decision for Olmstead and Fuentes-Soto.

Four employees were fired, according to a spokesperson for Legacy Traditional Schools. This includes the three defendants.

Welling faces six charges and the teachers face four. Those include felony charges of theft and conspiracy.

Matthew Sibert, defense attorney for Fuentes-Soto, and Charles Goodwin, defense attorney for Olmstead both argued that their clients do not have criminal histories, they have ties to the community, and they have been working.

Metro police say the investigation is not over – so more arrests are possible