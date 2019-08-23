I-Team: Teacher accused in two lawsuits involving special needs children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is facing two federal lawsuits that center around allegations against the same teacher. Lawyers allege she abused at least two students with special needs.

“There is no justfication for it,” said Todd Boley, an attorney representing two children and their families in federal lawsuits against special needs teacher Kasey Glass and the school district. “And it’s very hard to understand what was going through the teacher’s mind.”

Video from March 2017 shows Glass’s interactions with one of the children, who is autistic and cannot speak.

The lawsuit alleges she withholds food as punishment, which is against the law. She moves the child’s table, taunts the child, and several more interactions caught on camera constitute abuse, the lawsuit says.

A witness in the lawsuit says children with special needs are restrained in the Clark County School District more than any other district in the nation. By law, if a student is restrained, it must be reported.

One teacher told an officer what she saw: “Her student was like crawling on the floor. Her feet were basically on top of him like this, and then he moved his head and she pushed him away.”

School district police recommended charging Glass, but the case did not move forward at the Clark County District Attorney’s office.

“How has she been in the past with their students?” an officer asks during an interview.

A witness responds, “I’ve made a complaint before about how I’ve seen her treat a student before.”

Another teacher working as a substitute reported Glass for mistreating another student with special needs.

“She couldn’t believe that it was a teacher, in fact, that was doing what she saw happening to this student, and she was so disturbed by it that she quit teaching and she is now in another field all together dealing with child abuse,” Boley said.

Boley is requesting the lawsuits be consolidated. The cases involve the same teacher, similar allegations, and multiple student and staff witnesses.

“You see a very similar progression as far as these students,” Boley said. “They took tremendous turn for the worse, in terms of their academic abilities and their behaviors after their time in Ms. Glass’s class.”

In Glass’s deposition, she asserted her Fifth Amendment right and provided no information.

“Ms. Glass refuses to answer any questions regarding that incident on the grounds that it might incriminate her,” Boley said.

He argues the families deserve to be compensated, and he’s calling out the school district for failing to address abuse, protect students with special needs, and hold teachers accountable.

Glass resigned from the district, but the aide who worked with her is still employed.

Here’s how the aide described what was happening:

Officer: Is that video gonna show her doing everything professionally?

Witness 2: I sure hope so. Like I said, I was more focused on trying to get him off her and the rest of the other kids.

Officer: Is it gonna show you doing everything professionally?

Witness 2: Oh yeah.

The school district would not comment on this pending litigation.

Kasey Glass still has her teaching license in Nevada and is working with students with special needs at Floyd Elementary School in Nye County.