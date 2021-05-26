I-Team: Taxicab Authority investigator facing numerous charges for sex crimes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing 27 felony charges alleging numerous sex crimes. 8 News Now has learned that an alleged victim is a family member.

Freddy Caseres, 45, is a supervisory compliance enforcement investigator with the Taxicab Authority which is responsible for the regulation of the taxicab industry. Caseres has worked there since April 2003.

The charges include sexual assault, lewdness, abuse and kidnapping.

Teri Williams, the public information officer for the Department of Business Industry which oversees the Taxicab Authority said Caseres is being placed on administrative leave.