LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was injured after the accidental discharge of a gun at a firearms training class, according to Metro Police.

It happened Sunday night at Vegas CCW on Highland Drive near Sahara Avenue less than a mile from the Las Vegas Strip.

A student accidentally discharged the firearm inside a classroom which resulted in shrapnel hitting the ground and then injuring another student, a Metro spokesman confirmed to the 8 News Now I-Team.

No criminal charges were pending due to the accidental nature, the spokesman added.

As of Monday afternoon, LVMPD’s Special Investigation unit was looking into the matter.

Nephi Khaliki, also known as Nephi Oliva has a business license with the city of Las Vegas at the address. He told the I-Team that he was not teaching the class and had provided the space for another instructor.

The I-Team has learned that the instructor teaching the class is Ronald West. He said that after students came back from the range, one student had a round left in a chamber despite a rule to have no live ammunition in class.

As the student was taking his Glock apart while the gun was pointed toward the ground, the gun went off, West added.

He also said that while this was a student error, two safety meetings have been held at the facility and procedural changes have already been made.

Khaliki provided the following statement to the I-Team:

“We have repeatedly requested LVMPD to approve CCW courses in languages more inclusive of the diversity in our city. The student who had the accidental discharge was having difficulty understanding the material because there are no approved courses in Spanish. We have also repeatedly requested the approved use of non-lethal training ammunition which would insure a completely safe learning environment. LVMPD forces all instructors to use live ammunition, even knowing the high volume of first-time shooters in CCW courses. Had both of these requests been granted, this would never have happened to these students or to the guest instructor. Nephi Khaliki

Khaliki received criticism in April after he made racist comments at a conservative political event.