Indian Springs, Nev. (KLAS) — The I-Team has learned that an individual was stabbed at Southern Desert Correctional Center (NDOC) on Sunday. The day before, a staff member was assaulted. However, the Nevada Department of Corrections reveals few details about both events.

When the I-Team reached out to NDOC spokeswoman Teri Vance on Thursday about the incidents, Vance provided limited information. In an email, Vance confirmed that the stabbing occurred Sunday, the victim survived, and the crime remains under investigation.

Vance also confirmed that a staff member was assaulted on Saturday. She stated he received minor abrasions, and neither the staff member nor the offender were hospitalized.

According to the NDOC’s website, Southern Desert Correctional Center houses mostly medium custody general population inmates next to High Desert State Prison.

In December, several sources told the I-Team there was a riot at Southern Desert Correctional Center. The NDOC released a statement calling it “a disturbance.” The NDOC told 8 News Now that inmates refused to follow orders, set fires that were extinguished before “causing significant damage,” and that 15 inmates were taken to other “higher security” prisons as a result of the incident.

The I-Team is currently working on several reports about the violence at Nevada state prisons. If you have any information to report, please email vmurphy@8newsnow.com.