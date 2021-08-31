I-Team sources: Teen suspect identified in man’s random stabbing death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The 8NewsNow I-Team has learned the name of a teenager accused of killing a man inside his Summerlin home last week. Ethan Goin, 16, faces one charge of murder, sources confirm.

Officials identified the victim as Vergel Guintu, 48.

In Nevada, teenagers 16 and up are automatically placed in the adult system if they are charged with murder.

Metro police said the teenager was an intruder in a house near Town Center and Summerlin Parkway last Friday morning.

LVMPD dispatchers received a call from a female stating an unknown subject was in her residence on Kenton Place, near Town Center Drive and Hualapai, just north of Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center.

The woman also reported that Guintu had been stabbed by the suspect. Sources said Goin did not know Guintu.

I-Team sources said the teen has a history of mental health issues and had recently been released from nearby Summerlin Hospital.