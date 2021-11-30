I-Team sources: Room attendant’s death at Bally’s ‘suspicious,’ Metro police investigating

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a guest room attendant’s suspicious death at Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, sources tell the I-Team.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the woman as 61-year-old Basilisa Smith. Her body was discovered Sunday afternoon. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead just after 5:30 p.m.

It was unclear if she died from a homicide or another reason and her cause of death has not yet been determined.

Due to the early nature of the investigation, specific details about the woman or the circumstances have not been released.

Police are also investigating a shooting that occurred at Bally’s early Sunday morning. There is no known connection between the incidents.