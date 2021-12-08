I-Team sources: Riot reported at High Desert prison outside of Las Vegas

High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

INDIAN SPRINGS, Nev. (KLAS) — A riot was underway Wednesday at the High Desert State Prison, several sources confirmed to the I-Team.

Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at the prison just after noon.

The riot began after prisoners set fire in a cell, sources said. The incident involves just one unit in the complex.

Specific details about injuries were unavailable.

Representatives from the Department of Corrections did not immediately answer calls or emails and a voicemail box for a media line was full.

The prison is located northwest of Las Vegas and holds more than 4,000 inmates.

This is a developing story.

