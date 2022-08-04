LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a reported shooting at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip involving several victims, sources told the 8 News Now I-Team.

Police suspect three people were shot on the hotel’s 8th floor, a person with knowledge of the investigation said. Investigators were still gathering preliminary information.

The reported shooter was not in custody as of 10 p.m.

Videos posted to Twitter showed security blocking the entrances to the property.

