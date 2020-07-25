I-Team Sources: Five court marshals test positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least five Clark County court marshals have tested positive for COVID-19.

I-Team sources say employees at the Clark County District Attorney’s Office received an email, stating District Court Chief Judge Linda Bell contacted DA management to inform them of the positive cases this afternoon.

This comes just after we reported on the concern of COVID-19 cases at the DA’s office.

Mary Ann Price, court information officer for the Nevada Eighth Judicial District Court, sent us the following statement:

“The court is prohibited by law from commenting on specific employee health and medical matters.

Positive tests are reported to Clark County risk management. Due to the fact that we are dealing with people’s private health information, it is not possible to send a mass communication when we get a report of a positive test.

As we are notified of cases, we notify employees with potential exposure, ask them to quarantine and consider testing.

The Health Department is doing contact tracing when anyone tests positive, and sends a notification to those they believe are at risk. If anyone receives a letter from the Health District, that letter must be followed.

To reduce the potential for exposure, employees who can work from home are encouraged to do so, both to limit exposure and to limit the number of people in court facilities.

A District Court administrative order requires that all those who enter courthouse facilities wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Administrative Order 20-17 outlines the measures the court has taken.”