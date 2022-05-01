LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sources tell the 8 News Now I-Team that a body was discovered Sunday on the shore at Lake Mead.

A source said the body was concealed in a barrel near Hemenway Harbor.

(Shawna Hollister/KLAS)

A photo shared with the I-Team showed what looked like skeletal remains in the barrel. The barrel looked to have been stuck in the mud and may have been exposed due to low water levels.

“We were docking our boat to go home and heard a woman scream,” witness Shawna Hollister said. “My husband walked over and found the body. His shirt and belt were the only thing we could see over his decomposing bones.”

(Shawna Hollister/KLAS)

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine the person’s identity.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8 News Now for more information.