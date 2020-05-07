I-Team: SNHD says Nevada seeing decline in COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is playing a role in the state’s plan to reopen, and a big question is, when will casinos be allowed to open their doors?

The I-Team asked when the Health District would consider it safe for them to reopen. They did not provide a date but said we are headed in the right direction.

Dr. Michael Johnson, director of community health for the Health District, referred to specific indicators the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Steve Sisolak laid out for reopening the state, including casinos.

The indicators are a 14-day decline in cases, hospitalizations and hospitalization stability, which he said we appear to be reaching. Johnson noted we are starting to see a plateau and decline in cases.

The Health District is working to roll out antibody testing, but Johnson pointed to contact tracing and increased testing so far.

“The more community testing we do, the more cases we’re gonna find. And that’s not a bad thing because then we can determine who is positive and make the necessary recommendations and steps to have them self isolate, treatments necessary and so on,” explained Johnson.

As we’ve reported, Sisolak said Phase One will begin on or before May 15, and casinos will not open at the beginning of it.

Masks will be a topic of conversation as the state reopens. The Health District recommends wearing them if you go in public, for example going to the grocery store or pharmacy.

Johnson said 80% of COVID-19 cases have no symptoms or mild symptoms and that masks can protect you and others.