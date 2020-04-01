I-Team: SNHD launches notification system for people possibly exposed to COVID-19; patients could receive texts, emails

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is launching a notification system for people who may have been exposed to COVID-19. The health district plans to notifying people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus by text or email.

Here’s how it works: According to a health district’s medical investigator, if someone tests positive, the health district contacts them and conducts an in-depth interview to learn where they may have been and who they were around.

Anyone who has had prolonged contact with the infected person within six feet is considered a close contact, and they too are at risk of catching coronavirus. The rapid increase in coronavirus cases is creating a backlog, so the health district leaders hope sending texts and emails can help fix the issue.

“Currently the way we do it is when we identify those close contacts we are reaching out to them by phone, and we are not suggesting that we will stop reaching out to them by phone, but this allows more timely notification,” said Dr. Vit Kraushaar, SNHD medical investigator.

According to the health district, the alert provides information about self-quarantine if needed, and how to monitor symptoms.

The health district is getting the word out — Especially because of scams and phishing emails. They want people to know yes — an email or text from the health district might be legit, and if you aren’t sure, contact them at 702-759-INFO.