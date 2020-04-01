I-Team: SNHD does not have total number of people who have recovered from coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Twenty-three people have died in southern Nevada from coronavirus, and another three passed away in Washoe County. The number of cases statewide tops 1,100. But what about the number of people who have recovered from the COVID-19? That is the question 8 News NOW viewers are asking, so the I-Team tried to get some answers.

But officials with the Southern Nevada Health District say they don’t have that number just yet.

“For each individual case we are collecting information about recuperation and things like that but logistically it’s difficult at this point,” Dr. Vit Kraushaar, SNHD Medical investigator.

Take Washoe County: Information available today shows so far the county is dealing with 108 cases of coronavirus, and a total of 3 people have died. It also reports 10 people have recovered. But when the I-Team reached out to a spokesperson, she said they are not able to provide a total number of recovered cases, and that many of the cases are mild and people are self-isolating at home.

The Southern Nevada Health District is dealing with much higher numbers than Washoe County because of souther Nevada’s larger population; Washoe County has 108 cases as of Tuesday, Southern Nevada has 869.

Other information is also being released about hospitalizations. The latest number on hospitalizations from the coronavirus in southern Nevada reveals 145 people were hospitalized; 27 in the ICU.