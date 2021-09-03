LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police said a registered sex offender was operating an unlicensed medical facility for several years, the I-Team has learned.

Police arrested Christopher Clark, 54, on Thursday, records showed. The business, MagnaSculpt, which offered body sculpting and contouring treatments, injections and fillers and other medical services WAS located on Grand Canyon Drive near the 215 Beltway and Flamingo Road.

In addition, police said Clark performed other skin-penetrating procedures, including laser liposuction.

Detectives began their investigation into the unlicensed medical facility in October after a probation officer was looking to check in on Clark regarding his earlier conviction. Police said Clark was on probation for charges of capturing images of another’s private area and open and gross lewdness.

Officers attempting to contact Clark “observed medical equipment in the business that Clark stated was his,” police wrote in a declaration of warrant for Clark’s arrest.

As a condition of Clark’s probation, police and probation officers are free to search Clark’s phone for any sexual images. When police searched Clark’s phone, they said they found images of sexual acts reportedly filmed inside the office, they said. Due to this finding, police arrested Clark for violating his probation.

Detectives contacted the Nevada Medical Board, which said Clark was practicing without a license. Police also determined Clark had no license to perform any medical procedure.

In two interviews with police, Clark told detectives he had no certification and had been in business for about two years.

Police also spoke with a customer who told them they had purchased services via Groupon.com.

Detectives later impounded several machines as part of the case.

It was not until June that an arrest warrant was requested in the case, according to court records. A judge set bail at $10,000.

Police said Clark was a registered sex offender, and records show a judge ordered Clark to register as one, but the Nevada Sex Offender Registry did not list Clark on its website on Friday.