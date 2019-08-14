I-Team: Scott Gragson faces 3 new lawsuits in crash that killed woman, hurt 3 others

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three new lawsuits have been filed against Scott Gragson, the Las Vegas real estate executive accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a mother of three and injured three other passengers.

One of the lawsuits filed today is from the estate of Melissa Newton and her daughters. An attorney said Newton leaves behind three girls, age 16, 13 and 11.

Gragson now faces a total of four lawsuits.

A lawsuit filed in early June by passenger Christopher Bentley claims, “In a fit of alcohol-fueled rage,” Gragson accelerated his car through the open gate moving more than three-times the maximum speed limit in the neighborhood before careening off the road and crashing into a tree. Bentley was thrown from Gragson’s Range Rover and suffered head injuries.

Today, attorney Robert Eglet filed the three new lawsuits. He talked about the suit on behalf of Newton’s daughters.

“No amount of money can ever replace their mother,” Eglet said. “No amount of money could ever replace the love, companionship and being able to grow up, quite frankly, with a mother.”

Eglet said the suit on Newton’s behalf could seek “in the 7- to 8-figure range.”

The other lawsuits are from surviving passengers Greg Tassi and Christie Cobbett, who were both injured in the crash.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Gragson was drunk with a blood alcohol of .183 on May 30 when he lost control of the Range Rover as he left the Ridges in Summerlin. He had just argued with a security guard, accelerating and speeding away.

Newton died at the scene.

Body camera video shows a sobriety test shortly after the crash. Investigators said Gragson failed the test. He pleaded not guilty to eight felony counts on Aug. 1. His trial is set for March 2020.

In addition to naming Gragson, the real estate company where he works — Colliers International — is also named in the lawsuits. Eglet said was working in a business capacity at the Links for Life golf tournament where he had been drinking. The tournament raises money for charity.

The group in Gragson’s SUV was headed to an after-party.