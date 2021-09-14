I-Team: Prior investigation into allegations of neglect days before 2 children were found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jovan Trevino’s job was to help families, but the I-Team has learned there was an investigation into her own family, shortly before police say she killed her children.

“The mother of my child killed my son,” Christopher Fox is heard on the phone telling a 911 operator on July 19.

First, Fox found his 4-year-old son, Christopher, and then he found his one-year-old daughter, Gihanna.

However, there was no sign of his fiance, and mother to his children, Jovan Trevino.

At the time, Trevino also worked for the Department of Family Services.

“Their mom told me she was gonna do it, she really was,” said Fox.

Henderson police say Trevino drowned the children and tried to take her own life.

However, she was arrested the same day in Arizona.

The I-Team obtained evidence at the center of the case including a copy of a note which detectives say Trevino left on her cell phone. It reads in part: “I am sorry… there is no way I would walk off this earth and leave my precious children behind.” Trevino’s note also continues by saying: “So bad that I was facing a suspension or dismissal at work… meaning lose everything or near because who’s to say when I would have been employed again.”

According to Clark County, Trevino was a family services assistant with DFS and employed with the county since July of 2019.

The job included helping families apply for assistance and monitoring visitations.

According to a DFS document, the agency received a report alleging neglect two days before the children’s lives were taken.

Fox testified in front of the grand jury that a child protection services worker went to the house the afternoon before he found his children but nobody (meaning Trevino) answered the door.

In Trevino’s note, she also refers to the stress of her ex-relationship and addresses Fox, she writes, “I forgive you for everything and will always love you.”

The I-Team has learned there were allegations of domestic violence against Fox.

He was previously ordered to stay away from Trevino and accused of violating the order of protection at least twice.

The I-Team reached out to Fox through his attorney. He, however, declined an interview.

On the 911 call, Fox is heard blaming himself for his children’s deaths.

FOX: “I did this.”

OPERATOR: “You did not do this.”

FOX: “I can’t believe I let this happen.”

Trevino is currently in jail facing murder charges. A county spokesman says she was no longer employed by DFS as of Aug. 5.

The I-Team requested an interview with Trevino and did not receive a response.