LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an alleged theft ring involving staff members at a Las Vegas school after nearly $154,000 was stolen from a program aimed to help students.

According to police, Victoria Welling the principal at Legacy Traditional Schools Las Vegas Southwest academy campus is accused of signing off on the scheme and appeared in court on Thursday.

Multiple teachers at the southwest campus are also accused of stealing COVID-19 relief money.

Funding rules state one $954 grant per teacher for a school project is allowed, however, police said the accused teachers used fake names to gain access to multiple grants.

Christopher Olmstead, once named Teacher of the Year is accused of creating 21 accounts with names such as Chrissy, and Christian to purchase items including 6 Nintendo Switches, an Apple television, and two drones.

Christopher Olmstead – Sixth Grade Teacher at Legacy Southwest Las Vegas (Credit: Legacy Southwest Las Vegas)

Police also said they found a total of 115 stolen items in his classroom and couldn’t locate more than $4,000 of outstanding items.

Andrew Fuentes-Soto is accused of creating at least 16 accounts and changing both her first and last name.

Police said they discovered 35 items in her classroom, including kitchenware, a 70-inch television and an Apple television.

An additional 27 items were discovered by police at her home, including toys.

Authorities also say they seized Fuentes-Soto’s phone and uncovered text message conversations with her husband that included questions such as, “Anything else we need the state to buy?” Along with responses such as, “A new laptop LOL” and “Pops Power Rangers.”

Another response via text message included, “I hope we don’t get into trouble.”

According to police, numerous teachers were involved in the conspiracy and they uncovered a group chat between 6th great teachers joking about it.

The alleged scheme took place in the fall of 2021 after the program Donors Choose started to notice something might not be right and then contacted Welling.

Police then say Welling emailed her staff stating, “I will not approve any more “Donors Choose” that are not real names.”

That is when police and the Nevada Department of Education stepped in to investigate the situation.

By July, the case has moved forward with three warrants, for Olmstead, Fuentes-Soto, and Welling.

Judge Suzan Baucum ordered that she be taken into custody and that her bail be set at the same amount police said was stolen.

Legacy Traditional Schools sent the 8 News Now I-Team a statement and is listed as follows below.

“In late 2021, Legacy was notified by the Nevada Department of Education and State Public Charter School Authority regarding grant fraud allegedly committed by a small number of school personnel at the Southwest campus. Legacy conducted an internal investigation and has cooperated fully with authorities. After charges were filed, Legacy immediately terminated four Southwest campus employees who had been implicated. Needless to say, this is a deeply concerning matter that does not reflect Legacy’s values or mission. We will continue to assist authorities in their investigation.” Todd Schuetz, spokesman for Legacy Traditional Schools

Currently, all three defendants face conspiracy and theft charges. According to Metro police, the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Legacy Traditional Schools is a network of public, tuition-free charter schools in Nevada and Arizona, according to the school’s website.