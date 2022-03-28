LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The alleged murder of off-duty police officer, Tyler Steffins, who was stabbed on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, marks at least the third arrest for Freddy Allen over the past six months.

The 8 News Now I-Team has learned that the incident over the weekend is not the first time Allen has been accused of a violent crime on the Las Vegas Strip.

Records show he shouldn’t have been there Saturday night, because he was banned from the Strip for six months from a previous case and that time was not up.

Steffins, 33, was an Edmonds, Washington police officer, and a husband and a father of two children. The police department noted that he ranked number one at the academy and served in the Marine Corps.

Mike Nelson the mayor of Edmonds expressed his sadness and stated that it was a tough loss for the community.

“I can’t even think of anything more horrible than talking about the murder of a city employee, a police officer,” said Mayor Nelson.



Police say Freddy Allen stabbed him on a pedestrian bridge on the strip Saturday night after an argument with another man who police say was loitering there over a dog.



The I-Team obtained court documents that reveal Allen was just released from jail in February.

Last November, police say he beat a man on the Las Vegas Strip so badly he had to be hospitalized and receive stitches.



Records show Judge Crystal Eller sentenced Allen to 90 days.

Last September, he was arrested after security guards on the strip said he lunged at them with a knife.



Two charges were dropped and Allen was convicted of misdemeanor assault.

Records show judge Eric Goodman handed Allen a suspended sentence of 90 days and ordered him to stay off the Las Vegas Strip for six months.

On Monday, two days after the stabbing, Allen refused to show up in court.

He remains in the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge.

Police describe Allen as homeless and add that he had a pitbull with pink toenails that tourists on the Las Vegas Strip would take photos with.

Metro also learned that last November, Allen had a warrant out of Arizona, the original charge was drug-related. His next court date is set for Wednesday.