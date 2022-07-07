LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former NFL linebacker and UNLV player could be taking a plea deal in a hit and run case, according to court records.

The 8 News Now I-Team was the first to report Adam Seward’s arrest back in March of 2021.

According to an arrest report, Seward was involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Sahara and Town Center.

According to witness statements, police say he crashed into a pole and injured a woman.

Seward is accused of dropping the woman off at a hospital.

According to the arrest report, the woman had multiple injuries including fractures to multiple ones in her face, a ruptured ear drum as well as a chipped tooth.

Seward was later arrested at an apartment complex.

The woman has since filed a lawsuit against him.

Court records indicate he may plead guilty to a felony charge of neglect of safety of person or property resulting in substantial bodily harm.

His attorney has asked for time to review the plea deal.

Seward played for the Carolina Panthers from 2005 to 2008, and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009, according to the NFL. Before his professional career in the NFL, he was a linebacker at UNLV.