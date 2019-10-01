I-Team: Parents attend conference to learn how to advocate for children with developmental disabilities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stories investigated and reported by the 8 News NOW I-Team has numerous parents of children with developmental disabilities taking action. Many of them connected at a conference being held in Las Vegas. The Developmental Disabilities Advocacy Conference, which is held at Palace Station Hotel & Casino, just wrapped up its fifth year.

At the conference, families were able to learn more about what they need to know to advocate for their loved ones with developmental disabilities. Some of the parents at the conference said they connected after seeing some of the I-Team stories.

They realize they are not alone, and they are empowering themselves and each other to try to make sure their children who have special needs get the resources and education they deserve.

“I’m the voice of my child,” said Olivia Espinoza, the founder of AzulBlue.

Espinoza’s son Matthew is 14 years old, autistic, and non-verbal.

She is the founder of Azulblue, united by autism, which connects parents of children with special needs. She organized the conference with the help of the Nevada governor’s council on developmental disabilities.

“We need to be together for a better system and of course, for the best of our children,” Espinoza said.

The system that that was continuously brought up at the conference was the Clark County School District.

“We’re not giving up until this little thing is gonna be approved for CCSD,” said Tania Blessing, mother.

From a mother who is fighting to equip her non-verbal daughter with a listening device at school to another mom who had to fight to view a video of her non-verbal child on a school bus, which revealed another child broke his leg, the purpose of the conference is to team up and build a support system.

Also at Monday’s conference, I-Team Reporter Vanessa Murphy was presented with an award for giving “a voice to the voiceless.” Vanessa was recognized for her reports on the issues families of children with special needs face.

Watch more of Vanessa’s stories by going here.