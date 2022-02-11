The shooting happened inside the Speedee Mart at 2980 E. Tropicana Ave. on Nov. 9. (KLAS)

LAS VGEAS (KLAS) — A pair connected to a November murder was taken into custody Thursday in central Texas, the I-Team has confirmed.

Isaiah Levi, 21; and Daijenai Levi, 22, face charges in the murder of a 48-year-old man at a convenience store in the east valley.

The shooting happened inside the Speedee Mart at 2980 E. Tropicana Ave. on Nov. 9.

According to police, the victim was inside the store when he got into an altercation with a female customer. Moments later the female customer left the store, only to later return with a man armed with a handgun.

The armed man then entered the store and shot the male customer, police said.

According to records, police in Killeen, Texas, arrested the couple. Killeen is between Austin and Dallas. Its nearest large city is Waco.

The Levis face charges of conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary. There was no indication for them the pair could return to Las Vegas to appear before a judge.