I-Team: Officials worked to dispel, discredit conspiracy theories in wake of #1October shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The tragic events of 1 October inspired multiple conspiracy theories in the hours and days that followed.

Was there more than one shooter?

Were terrorists involved?

In the chaos that erupted in the minutes and hours after a lone gunman rained bullets down onto a crowd of concertgoers, dark scenarios sprouted on social media.

Claims of multiple gunmen shooting people at other Las Vegas properties, a helicopter gunship participating in the attack, foreign terrorists and a cover-up by law enforcement all flooded social media.

In Las Vegas, police and FBI agents had no choice but to exhaustively investigate, and eventually discredit, all of the various conspiracies.

“I’m amazed at people’s ability to cause this kind of disturbance, the maze of people’s mental state to, to post the stuff that they post, just amazed at the conspiracy theories, and thinking that we’re trying to hide stuff or were conspiring together to hide stuff is ridiculous. Yes. And you know, we’re expected to chase down all these ghosts,” said Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

That exclusive interview with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo took place a month after the Route 91 tragedy.

Over the following year, police and the FBI continued to investigate the events, and the gunman Stephen Paddock, but concluded he acted alone.

