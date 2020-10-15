I-Team: Officials pledge election security after Nevada woman receives two mail-in ballots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The law says one person, one vote, but a Las Vegas woman called the I-Team after she received two mail-in ballots.

Kimberley Talluto received two ballots for the November election – but a close inspection shows one misspells her name.

The I-Team searched through hundreds of thousands of names on Clark County’s voter rolls. We found there is not one, but two Kim Tallutos in the system. Both have the same address and the same birthday, but one registration spells Kimberley with a second “E.”

“I’m just one person. This is just one mistake,” she said. “If this is an issue in voting, why are we doing it this way?”

One of Talluto’s registrations became active in 2012. A second registration, the one with her legal name, became active in 2020.

At 4 and 5 @8NewsNow: Imagine one woman's surprise when she received TWO mail-in ballots. I'll tell you what the I-Team found and how we got it fixed. #8NN pic.twitter.com/rfRzvqljbf — David Charns (@davidcharns) October 14, 2020

The registration system should have caught the double registration several weeks ago before the county mailed its ballots, Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley said.

“We’re constantly catching duplicates and updating them,” Thorley said. “That should have been corrected right after she registered to vote.”

Duplicates can happen when voters re-register or update their information, whether it is because of a new address, change of political party or another life-changing event.

Talluto said she had always planned to vote in person and will safely discard the ballots.

If a person receives two ballots and tries to vote twice, the system would catch the double vote before the race is certified, Thorley said.

“No system is 100% perfect or accurate — that just doesn’t exist,” Thorley said, adding there is always the possibility of human error. “We do the best that we can to make sure that the lists are accurate.”

A day after the I-Team notified county election officials about the double ballots, Talluto said she was told the ballot with the incorrect spelling of her name would be invalidated.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Nevada, whether through in-person or mail-in voting, Thorley said.