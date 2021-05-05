I-Team: Deputies say woman who claims excessive force is lying

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County sheriff’s deputies are going on the defense, saying a woman’s Facebook post about getting bruises during a recent encounter is a flat-out lie.

The sheriff’s office posted a video about the allegation, including bodycam video from the interaction, on YouTube. In the video, Lt. Adam Tippetts identifies the woman involved as Erica Augustine.

In a post in a Pahrump-related Facebook group, Augustine wrote, “So, not claiming innocent completely, but don’t let a cop see an open container or this is what you get.”

The post contained several images of bruises, which was an implication that deputies caused the injuries, Tippetts said.

“The clear intended message was that NCSO deputies caused her injuries,” Tippetts said in the video. “This is a lie. As you can see from the video clips, NCSO deputies did not cause any injuries to this person as claimed.”

Deputies were responding to a disturbance when they met Augustine and used “very little force” to put her in handcuffs, the lieutenant said. During the incident, a deputy is heard on the video asking about her injuries.

Deputy: “How did you get that mark on your forehead?”

Augustine: “What forehead? she responds.

Deputy: “You only have one forehead.”

Augustine: “Oh, the doorknob.”

It appears from the video that Augustine is later let go, getting into the passenger side of a car stopped on the side of the road.

It is extremely rare for a police agency to release body camera video.

No charges have been filed.

The I-Team reached out to Augustine via Facebook on Wednesday. She read the message, but did not respond.