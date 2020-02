LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After problems with the app that Iowa Democrats were using in their caucus, Nevada Democrats are now shifting gears.

The I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy interviews Caucus Director Shelby Wiltz about if Nevada was using the same app vendor, Shadow Inc., and what the new plan may be going forward.

Early voting starts on February 15 and the caucus date is February 22. She also asks if there is enough time before then to get a new app in place and train all the volunteers and workers.